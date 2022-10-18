Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day moving average is $227.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.