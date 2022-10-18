Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 87 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

