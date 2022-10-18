Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

