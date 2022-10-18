Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.