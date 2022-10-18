Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of AMAM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 19,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,266. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

