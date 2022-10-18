American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Stock Position Boosted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 1.99% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,841. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.