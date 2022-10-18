American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

