American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in September

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 743,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.98. The company had a trading volume of 482,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,262. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

