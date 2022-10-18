American Investment Services Inc. Buys 1,955 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. 235,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

