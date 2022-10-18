American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $153.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,719. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

