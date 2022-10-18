American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 400,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.