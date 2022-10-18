American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,055,000 after acquiring an additional 624,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 148,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

