American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 33,016 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. 80,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,165. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

