American Investment Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $175,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $133,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.