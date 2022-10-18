American Investment Services Inc. Sells 31,323 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,323 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 147,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,762. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

