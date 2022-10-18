American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
Shares of AREBW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.
