American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREBW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.