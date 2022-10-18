AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Cowen

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

