Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

Amesite stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Amesite has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 295.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

