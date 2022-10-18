AMH Equity Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,171,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Westport Fuel Systems comprises 2.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

WPRT stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

