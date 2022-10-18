Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.90. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.73.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
