Analysts Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT at $28,830.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 60.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

