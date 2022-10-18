Analysts Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $154.60

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SLFPF. Barclays lowered shares of abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

