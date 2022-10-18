Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $475.00

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $296.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $531.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,924,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.