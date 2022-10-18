Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $40.83

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

