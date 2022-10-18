Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $194.38

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $119.85 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.