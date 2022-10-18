Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

10/18/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00.

10/12/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Intel was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/4/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $23.00.

9/12/2022 – Intel was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/8/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Intel was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/30/2022 – Intel was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/24/2022 – Intel was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 1,310,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 134.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.