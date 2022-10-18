Analyzing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Reunion Neuroscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 3.09 $18.58 million $0.51 3.72 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 6.24 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.54

Risk and Volatility

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience. Reunion Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covalon Technologies and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 87.25% -13.17% -10.99% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Reunion Neuroscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.