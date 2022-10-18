Analyzing Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 bluebird bio 2 8 1 0 1.91

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46,053.85%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.63%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% bluebird bio -2,141.34% -130.19% -73.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.23 -$33.20 million ($0.61) -0.01 bluebird bio $3.66 million 143.70 -$819.38 million ($8.32) -0.82

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats bluebird bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Forty Seven, Inc., and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.