Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $280.33. 703,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.38.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

