APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

APA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,865. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

