ApeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $112.62 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00022616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $112.62 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.22 or 0.27286078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010657 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

