API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.62

API3 (API3) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00008379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $100.19 million and $6.65 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

