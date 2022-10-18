Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE AIF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.