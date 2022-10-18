Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AIF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.