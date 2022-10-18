Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,286. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

