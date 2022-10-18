Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 875,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.46.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APRE. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.