Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 875,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APRE. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

