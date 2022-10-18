Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 388,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,823,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

ABR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 2,110,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

