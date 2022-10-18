Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading Down 0.8%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 17,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,060,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Archaea Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 441,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,628,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

