Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,856. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

