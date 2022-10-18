Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 635,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,332.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,162,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,037,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040,290 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.