Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

