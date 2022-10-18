ARMOR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $342,050.76 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $342,050.76 and $19,147.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.49 or 0.27504718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010742 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

