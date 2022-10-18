Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 370,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

