Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil accounts for about 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCO traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

