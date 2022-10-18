Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,846,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $110.63.

