Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. 118,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,560. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

