Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

