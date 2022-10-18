Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,658 over the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.