Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.