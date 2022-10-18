Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
