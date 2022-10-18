Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 18,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 48.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Asana by 39.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Asana by 222.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,343. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

