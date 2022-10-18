Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
