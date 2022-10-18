AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.20. 8,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

